James W.
Zimmerman, Sr.
August 24, 1948 - May 30, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - James William Zimmerman, Sr., age 71, of Dowagiac, died peacefully early Saturday morning, May 30, 2020 in the comfort of his family's presence.
He was born August 24, 1948 in Elkhart, Indiana, to Richard and Rosemary (Cox) Zimmerman, Sr. Jim was lovingly raised by his stepmother, Mary Jo Zimmerman. He married Judy D. Magner April 8, 1972 in Elkhart, Indiana. She called him her “Turtle Dove.” Judy remembers him as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who always stood by his family.
Jim was a proud patriot and loved his country. His top three priorities were God, country, and family. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. As a father, Jim taught his children much about life and family. They always knew that they should put their full effort into anything they did. He used to tell them, “You can do anything, you're a Zimmerman.” It is the philosophy and mantra that his children and grandchildren continue to live by.
Jim was an avid camper and fisherman, and enjoyed anything he could do with his family. He had a quick wit and was full of jokes and stories. Jim's favorite story was how he stole his best friend's girl and married her.
James will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Judy Zimmerman of Dowagiac; two sons, James W. (Teresa) Zimmerman II of Grand Rapids and Gary (Tiara) Zimmerman of Dowagiac; five wonderful grandchildren, Caleb Zimmerman, Lance Corporal Jadelyn Zimmerman USMC, Shawn Zimmerman, Annalise Zimmerman, and Bryce Zimmerman; two sisters, Linda (Tom) Istenes and Christine Reynolds both of Elkhart; two brothers, Richard (Diane) Zimmerman, Jr. of Marion, Indiana and Steven (Debbie) Zimmerman of Elkhart; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Dicki Joe. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Dawn Marie Zimmerman, and his faithful dog, Sir Lancelot.
The family will observe a private remembrance when he will be accorded full Military Honors. Mr. Zimmerman's remains will be laid to rest in South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac.
The family prefers contributions in memory of James be made to Disabled American Veterans, VARO McNamara Federal Building, 477 Michigan Avenue, Room 1200, Detroit, Michigan 48226.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.