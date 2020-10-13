1/1
James Wagner Jr.
James Wagner, Jr.

June 3, 1943 - Oct. 9, 2020

NILES, MI - James H. Wagner, Jr., 77, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 after a brief battle with an illness. Jim was born on June 3, 1943 in Goshen.

Jim graduated from Goshen High School where he was an avid participant in basketball and track. He continued his love of sports as an adult; he played basketball, was on bowling leagues, golfed, and had a great love for fishing. He was also a die-hard Notre Dame fan. Jim worked in the sheet metal industry most of his life, and was part owner of Precision Sheet Metal in Edwardsburg, Michigan.

Jim was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was a true friend to many and could never resist telling a few jokes. He was a longtime resident of Barron Lake and loved having summer cookouts with family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Leveda (Brallier) Evans, his father, James H. Wagner Sr., his brother, Danny Wagner, his sister, Sandy Kauffman, and his grandson, Devan C White.

He is survived by his two daughters, Robynne Wagner and Susan (Michael) Miller, along with his previous spouse, Katherine Wright, his girlfriend of 32 years, Patricia Sobchak, and his two sisters, Diane Cybulski and Pat Shanholt. Jim also was the grandfather of Cory (Rachael) Wagner, Nic Johnson, Daniel Miller, Codey Miller, and Scot (Abigail) Miller, great-grandfather to Xander, Isabella, and Paisley, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, where a Funeral service will be conducted Friday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

A private burial will take place at West Goshen Cemetery, Goshen.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Riley Children's Foundation.

A man is a success - who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much, who has gained the respect of men and the love of children, who has filled his niche and accomplished his task, who leaves the world better than he found it.

Online condolences can be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
