James “Jim” William Falvey
Sept. 15, 1940 - Oct. 7, 2019
GRANGER, IN - James (Jim) William Falvey, of Grand Haven, Michigan, died October 7, 2019. Born in La Porte, Indiana on September 15, 1940, Jim spent the majority of his life in Indiana and Michigan. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame, College of Business Administration in 1962. Jim was a community banker and credit union President. He was inducted into the Michigan Credit Union Hall of Fame. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, playing tennis and golf, and was an avid Notre Dame football and marching band fan. James is survived by his wife, Susan (Lozicki); two children, James (Jane) and Amy; granddaughter, Kathleen; grandson, Patrick; and siblings, Joan C. (David) Farr of Niles, Patricia J. (Gregory) Calhoun of South Bend, and Richard T. (Janine) Falvey of South Bend.Visitation will be held at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN from 9:00-11:00 am on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Entombment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to the Notre Dame Jazz Festival at Notre Dame Bands/CJF Fund, P.O. Box 1023, Notre Dame, IN 46556.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019