James Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Williams

Oct. 15, 1927 - June 7, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - James Edward Williams, Jr., 92, of Vandalia, passed away on June 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Mason Baptist Church, 20109 Mason Street, Cassopolis, MI. A private burial will be held at a later date at Calvin Center Cemetery. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

James was born on October 15, 1927, in Portageville, Missouri, to James, Sr. & Dorothy (Suttles) Williams. On February 21, 1948, James married the love of his life, Shirley Christopher. The two were happily married for 51 years before Shirley passed away in August of 1999. James was the founder and owner of Williams Construction. He worked there for many years until he retired. Every morning, James would go to Broadway Cafe and visit with the staff and other cafe patrons. He also enjoyed going fishing.

James is survived by his children, Shirlene Phillips, Ronald Williams, Roberta (Leo) Rycraw, Joan (Don) Broussard, Lynell Williams, Rodney (Harriette) Williams, Robert (Denise) Williams, and Regina Ivens, 31 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mae Warrick, Dorothy Jones, Thelma Curry, and Nell Guy; and brother-in-law, Albert Thrash.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James, Sr. & Dorothy; wife, Shirley; daughter, Cathy Williams; siblings, Helen Meridith, Ruth Christopher, Mary Thrash, and Cecil Williams; and son-in-law, Randy Ivens.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved