James Williams
Oct. 15, 1927 - June 7, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - James Edward Williams, Jr., 92, of Vandalia, passed away on June 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Mason Baptist Church, 20109 Mason Street, Cassopolis, MI. A private burial will be held at a later date at Calvin Center Cemetery. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.
James was born on October 15, 1927, in Portageville, Missouri, to James, Sr. & Dorothy (Suttles) Williams. On February 21, 1948, James married the love of his life, Shirley Christopher. The two were happily married for 51 years before Shirley passed away in August of 1999. James was the founder and owner of Williams Construction. He worked there for many years until he retired. Every morning, James would go to Broadway Cafe and visit with the staff and other cafe patrons. He also enjoyed going fishing.
James is survived by his children, Shirlene Phillips, Ronald Williams, Roberta (Leo) Rycraw, Joan (Don) Broussard, Lynell Williams, Rodney (Harriette) Williams, Robert (Denise) Williams, and Regina Ivens, 31 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mae Warrick, Dorothy Jones, Thelma Curry, and Nell Guy; and brother-in-law, Albert Thrash.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James, Sr. & Dorothy; wife, Shirley; daughter, Cathy Williams; siblings, Helen Meridith, Ruth Christopher, Mary Thrash, and Cecil Williams; and son-in-law, Randy Ivens.
Oct. 15, 1927 - June 7, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - James Edward Williams, Jr., 92, of Vandalia, passed away on June 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Mason Baptist Church, 20109 Mason Street, Cassopolis, MI. A private burial will be held at a later date at Calvin Center Cemetery. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.
James was born on October 15, 1927, in Portageville, Missouri, to James, Sr. & Dorothy (Suttles) Williams. On February 21, 1948, James married the love of his life, Shirley Christopher. The two were happily married for 51 years before Shirley passed away in August of 1999. James was the founder and owner of Williams Construction. He worked there for many years until he retired. Every morning, James would go to Broadway Cafe and visit with the staff and other cafe patrons. He also enjoyed going fishing.
James is survived by his children, Shirlene Phillips, Ronald Williams, Roberta (Leo) Rycraw, Joan (Don) Broussard, Lynell Williams, Rodney (Harriette) Williams, Robert (Denise) Williams, and Regina Ivens, 31 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mae Warrick, Dorothy Jones, Thelma Curry, and Nell Guy; and brother-in-law, Albert Thrash.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James, Sr. & Dorothy; wife, Shirley; daughter, Cathy Williams; siblings, Helen Meridith, Ruth Christopher, Mary Thrash, and Cecil Williams; and son-in-law, Randy Ivens.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.