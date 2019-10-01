Home

Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
574 264-2425
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
1331 N. Main St.
Elkhart, IN
James Wiskotoni


1956 - 2019
James Wiskotoni Obituary
James Wiskotoni

Nov. 26, 1956 - Sept. 26, 2019

ELKHART, IN - James P. Wiskotoni, 62 passed away peacefully at his home in Elkhart following an extended illness on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was born Nov. 26, 1956 in South Bend, IN. Survivors include his mother Evelyn M. (Latowski) Wiskotoni-Kibler (John) and brothers Phil, Ric and sister Becky. Jim is preceded in death by his father Joseph I. Wiskotoni.

Jim graduated from Elkhart Central in 1975, and after high school, he attended the University of Tulsa on a 4 year baseball scholarship. He worked nearly 20 years in North Carolina before returning to the Elkhart area. Jim was a 3 year letter winner at ECHS in football, basketball and baseball. His athletic prowess earned him State Honors and records, including IHSAA pitching ERA in a career of 0.43 from 1973 - 75, and an ERA in a season of 0.00 in 1975, a record which has yet to be broken. In the words of Coach Tom Kurth, Jim was a “field general” who was “a pleasure to coach.”

As he grew older, Jim also became quite an avid golfer. So much in fact, that he tried to get a round in on a daily basis while living in NC.

A memorial visitation will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 from 4-8 pm, followed by a memorial mass performed at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1331 N. Main St., Elkhart on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 11 am, with visitation beginning there at 10 am. In accordance with his wishes, Jim has been cremated. The Rev. Jason Freiburger will officiate the services.

On-line condolences can reach the family at the funeral home's website. Memorial donations may be given to the Cancer Resources of Elkhart County or to a .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019
