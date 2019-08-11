Home

Jamese Eugene Zilkowski

Jamese Eugene Zilkowski Obituary
Jamese Eugene

Zilkowski

July 20, 1956 - July 12, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jim “Zeke” Zilkowski, age 62, passed away in Demarest, NJ, after fighting cancer.

Jim was born on July 20, 1956 to Mary T. (MacDonald) Zilkowski and Eugene J. Zilkowski, Jr., in South Bend, Indiana. Jim graduated from Riley High School in 1974. He was greatly interested in photography, art, and auto mechanics. He worked at Bendix Corp. He later became an OTR truck driver as an independent owner/operator. In 1976, Jim married Catherine “Cati” Richardson, and they had two children who survive them, Andrea Lynn Dawson (Colin) and son, William Cody.

Jim is survived by his mother, Mary MacDonald of South Bend; his four siblings, Mary Ann, David, Laura, and Christel, and extended family. Jim's companion of many years, Carolyn “Carrie” Clark, survives him and resides in Demarest, NJ.

Services and burial were held July 18, 2019, in Englewood, NJ.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
