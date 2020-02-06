|
Jamie L. Kazmierzak
August 4, 1979 - Feb. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Phenomenal woman, Dr. Jamie Lea Kazmierzak (Takace), passed away on Monday, February 3 at the young age of 40 in Tampa, Florida after a hard-fought battle against breast cancer. She continues to live through her beloved husband, Chris Takace and two cherished children, Cole Takace (9) and Zoey Takace (5). Her parents, Richard and Lyn Kazmierzak of South Bend, Indiana; sister and best friend, Jill Bell (Chris Bell) of Tampa, Florida; in-laws, Dale and Verna Takace of Osceola, Indiana; and sister-in-law, Angie Gaddy (Tim Gaddy) of Mishawaka, Indiana, will continue to spread Jamie's sunshine and dedication to family. She is additionally survived by her adored niece, Chelsea Bell (8) and nephew, John Gaddy (8). Jamie's cherished grandmother, Evelyn Kazmierzak; wonderful aunts and uncles (Jim and Kem Kazmierzak, Dana Morse & Anne Madden, Diane Morse, and Dave & Viv Morse); and a gaggle of cousins are forever changed by knowing and loving her.
Jamie was born on August 4, 1979 in South Bend, Indiana and forever brightened her parents' lives. She graduated from Marian High School in Mishawaka, Indiana in 1997. She next obtained a degree in biology from St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana. From there, Jamie received her medical degree from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Sciences in North Chicago and completed her residency in family medicine at Adventist Hinsdale Hospital in Hinsdale, Illinois. She returned to her hometown of South Bend, Indiana in 2010 and began her medical practice at Beacon Medical Group at Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana. There, Jamie advised and cared for her patients with a perpetual smile on her face - even as she fearlessly fought her cancer battle. She is remembered for treating her patients with kindness, dignity, and patience.
Throughout her life, Jamie maintained a kind nature and compassionate spirit as a doctor, mother, wife, sister, and friend. It was this energy and humanity that won over anyone that met her. Jamie always put the needs of others before her own and was the first call of anyone needing to hear a friendly voice. Her strength, determination, and thoughtfulness were obvious to everyone she encountered. She took great pleasure in finding the perfect gifts, creating custom Shutterfly photographs, and crafting special items for her loved ones. Even after her cancer diagnosis, Jamie continued these endeavors and sustained her trademark positivity and determination. Jamie's loved ones will forever remember her for these virtues, as well as whenever they order a margarita at Hacienda, travel to an amusement park, shop at Target, plan a birthday party, or receive an Amazon box.
Jamie's life will be celebrated with a visitation on Sunday, February 9 from 3 p.m - 8 p.m. at Bubb Funeral Home in Mishawaka, Indiana where a Rosary service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday. On Monday, February 10 there will be visitation at St. Jude's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made for Cole and Zoey's education by donating on https://www.gofundme.com/f/jamie-kazmierzak-memorial-fund.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020