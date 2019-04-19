|
Jamie M. Cross
Dec. 27, 1965 - April 14, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jamie M. Cross, 53, of Calvert Street, South Bend, IN, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Trail Point Village, South Bend, IN.
Jamie was born December 27, 1965 in Glen Cove, New York to James Johnson and Doris (Smith) Satchell.
Survivors left to cherish her loving memory include two daughters, Latasha and Lynndean Cross; six grandchildren, Promise, Ra'Mya, Ja'Stiss, Kam'Rynn, Care'Riss, and Cer'Riya; four sisters, Alacyn Smith all of South Bend, IN, Deidre Johnson, Dawn Roulhac, and Shana (Brian) Parker all of Clarksville, TN; three brothers, Barry Johnson of Long Island, New York, Kevin Roulhac of Clarksville, TN, and James (Tia) Johnson of Charlotte, NC; a special person in her life, James A. Cross of South Bend, IN, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., with viewing from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Alford's Mortuary.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019