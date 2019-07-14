Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
2702 Lincolnway West
South Bend, IN 46628
574-232-6565
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. Matthew Church - A Life Changing Ministry!,
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater St. Matthew Church - A Life Changing Ministry!
2705 Marquette Blvd.
South Bend, IN
Burial
Following Services
Southlawn Cemetery
South Bend, IN
Jamiir J. Hale


2018 - 2019
Jamiir J. Hale Obituary
Jamiir J. Hale

June 2, 2018 - July 3, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jamiir J. Hale passed away on July 3, 2019 at 6:12pm at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana. He was born June 2, 2018 at 11:40pm. He was on Earth for a year, a month, and a day. Jamiir was full of joy and excitement. He had such a great personality, always attracting attention from others while out. He loved being out on the go. He had a laugh that was contagious and a gorgeous smile. Jamiir was very adventurous and curious. Jamiir had a special bond with his mother.

Jamiir is survived by his parents, Sybria Porter and Jeremiah Moore; greatgrandparents; his little brother, Josiah Giovanni Lanier-Williams; special people, Jarvis and Carolyn Hale, and a host of aunts, uncles, grandparents, and more.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Greater St. Matthew Church - A Life Changing Ministry!, 2705 Marquette Blvd., South Bend, IN 46628 where friends may visit with the family from 11:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend, IN.

Palmer Funeral Home-West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 14, 2019
