Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Jamshid Mehran

Jamshid Mehran Obituary
Jamshid Mehran

Nov. 30, 1942 - Feb. 28, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Jamshid Mehran, 77, passed away on Friday morning, February 28, 2020 at his residence in Granger, IN. He was born on November 30, 1942 in Tabriz, Iran, to Malik Mohammad Mehran and Raazieh, both of whom preceded him in death.

Jamshid is survived by his wife, Molly Mehran and their three sons: Scott Mehran, Sam Mehran, and Johnny Mehran, all of Granger.

Jamshid was a professor of finance at Indiana University South Bend. He received his MBA from Central State University in 1976; M.S. in accounting/finance from University of Arkansas in 1979; and Ph.D. in finance from University of Arkansas in 1983.

Funeral services for Jamshid will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Islamic Society of Michiana, 3310 E. Helper Street, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00am-1:30pm on Tuesday, March 3 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend.

Online condolences may be left for the Mehran family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020
