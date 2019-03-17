Home

Dec. 10, 1954 - March 11, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - Jane Ann (Merriman) Keever, age 64, passed away March 11, 2019 at the Ryan House (Hospice) in Phoenix, Arizona. Jane was born December 10, 1954 in Muncie, Indiana to Jack Merriman and Mary Lou Steele (Merriman). Jane grew up in South Bend, Indiana. She attended and graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana in 1976. Jane married Curt Keever of Indianapolis, Indiana in the year 1978. Jane and Curt moved to Phoenix, Arizona where they were happily married for 41 years. Jane loved the arts, music, and spending time with her family. She also loved to sing with her sisters, as well as spending time playing the piano. Jane is survived by her spouse Curt, sons Nick and Derek, and grandson Nicholas Keever. Jane is also survived by parents Jim and Mary Lou Krider, along with siblings Martha Barberino, Susan Cohen, Mary Ellen Albaugh, Emily Talcott, Stephen Merriman and David Merriman. We will miss your love and compassion. We love you.

Service info: A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at Jane's request. More info to follow.

Contributions: All donations should be sent to the Cancer Society.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
