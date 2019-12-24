|
Jane Atkins
July 17, 1931 - Dec. 21, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Jane Lee Atkins, 88, of Elkhart died December 21, 2019 at Hubbard Hill Estates. Jane was born August 17, 1931 in Harrisburg, Illinois to the late George B. and Alice Heaton Lee.
Jane excelled in academics. After completing high school in Harrisburg, she went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Illinois and her Master of Education at Indiana University. Jane taught in Tuscon, AZ and Fort Wayne. On August 16, 1958, she married Harold “Doc” Atkins and moved to Elkhart where she began teaching at Mary Daly School.
Active her entire life, Jane was in the Chi Omega sorority at the University of Illinois, Tri-Kappa and a member of the Four Arts of Elkhart. She volunteered countless hours to Concord High School music program where she accompanied 2 choirs for 17 years and many soloists competing in local and state competitions. Jane was a member the First Presbyterian Church of Elkhart.
Left to cherish Jane's memory are her husband of 61 years Harold “Doc” Atkins; son, Thomas (Jacke) L. Atkins; daughters Nancy (Martin) Steele, Carrie (Michael) Barron, and Katherine (Chris Page) Atkins: grandchildren, Andrew Atkins, Matthew and Audrey Deluca, Josh and Nathan Barron, Alice and Etta Page; and great-grandchildren Mia and Andi Atkins.
Visitation for Jane will be held at Hartzler Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4-6PM. A memorial service will be at 2PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church on Beardsley Avenue. The Rev. Dr. Sally Wicks will officiate.
Donations on Jane's behalf may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E Beardsley Ave. Elkhart, IN 46514.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019