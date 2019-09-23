|
Jane E. Fries
Feb. 11, 1931 - Sept. 21, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jane E. Fries of South Bend passed away on September 21, 2019 while in the loving care of the staff at Healthwin and the Center for Hospice Care. She was born in South Bend on February 11, 1931 to the late John Delbert and Maude Pearl (Morrow) Snyder and lived here all her life. Jane graduated from Riley High School and worked for many years for Wheelabrator Frye in Mishawaka. Upon their closing, she retired from the University of Notre Dame. Jane was an avid fan of the Irish and enjoyed cooking, planting flowers, playing bingo and spending time with her family.
Jane is survived by her sons Larry Fries and Mark (Danielle) Fries, both of South Bend, and her daughter Nancy (Wendell) Walsh of Granger. Also surviving are grandsons Colin (Lauren) Walsh and Evan (Siri) Walsh and great- grandchildren Bridget and William, all of Chicago. Jane is also survived by a brother, Donald (Barbara) Snyder of South Bend and a sister, Mary Jean Riffel of Chicago.
In addition to her parents, five brothers preceded her in death, Alvin, John, Howard, Clarence and Marvin Snyder.
Private services will be held at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, with burial to follow at Southlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Jane E. Fries to the Hospice Foundation, Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be sent through www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 23, 2019