Jane E. Kretz
March 30, 1927 - Nov. 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jane E. Kretz, 93, residing in South Bend, passed away at Grand Emerald Place on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 7:55 a.m. Jane was born on March 30, 1927 in St. Louis, MO to the late Dr. Stephen and Elizabeth (Royce) Gribble.
She was a member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church in South Bend. She enjoyed knitting and used her knitting skills to make hats and mittens for those in need. Jane spent time volunteering at local cat shelters and doing jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid swimmer who at one time accomplished swimming over 500 miles.
Jane is survived by her children, Stephen (Bonnie) Kretz of Perrysburg, OH, Dr. Kathleen (Thomas Rysko) Osborn of Wyoming, MI, and James (Vicky) Kretz of Hummelstown, PA. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Michael (Lindsey), Brian, Christopher (Brandy), Benjamin (Erica), Alyssa, and Kevin, along with three great grandchildren, Tatum, Henry, and Sloane.
Jane will be laid to rest at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend. At this time no services will be held; the family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jane's honor to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.
