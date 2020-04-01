|
Jane E. Wilson
June 24, 1928 - March 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jane E. Wilson, 91 & 3/4 years old, passed away at 5:44 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Mrs. Wilson was born on June 24, 1928 in South Bend to the late Gad LeRoy and Ida (Engel) Gleason. She has lived in South Bend her entire life. On September 5, 1948 in South Bend, Jane and Charles P. Wilson were united in marriage. Her husband preceded her in death on August 11, 2014. Two sons, Bruce Alan Wilson and Crist Phillip Wilson, also preceded her in death.
Jane is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca “Becky” and Steve Williams of Macy, IN; daughter-in-law, Linda Wilson of Weaver, AL; five grandchildren, Charles “Chuck” (Ginger) Wilson, Melissa (Brian) Wilson-Casey, Zachary (Stacy) Williams, Andrew Williams, and Daniel (Katie) Williams; six great-grandchildren, Drew, Tyler, Karli, Jaylyn, Crist, and Jasper; and nieces and nephews, Barb (Elton) Mock, Susan Daron, Doug (Joann) Daron, and David (Carol) Daron.
Jane retired at the age of 79. She worked as a clerk for L.S. Ayres, Macy's, Robertson's, and Check-Rite. She was a member of Community Baptist Church, a graduate of South Bend Central High School class of 1946, and of Muessel School in 1942.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Pastor Joe Fant and Pastor Vito Rulli will officiate. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jane E. Wilson may be donated to Palmer Funeral Home, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences may be offered to Jane's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020