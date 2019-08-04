|
|
Jane F. Kanouse
Jan. 21, 1939 - August 1, 2019
NOTRE DAME, IN - Jane F. Kanouse, 80, of Holy Cross Village, passed away at 2:00 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Dujarie House. Jane was born on January 21, 1939 in South Bend to the late Edward and Florence (Grabner) Tschida, and was a lifelong resident. She retired on December 31, 2006 from the South Bend Medical Foundation, where she was employed for 49 and 1/2 years as a Medical Technologist. On October 15, 1960, she married Fred Kanouse, who preceded her in death on July 25, 2017. Jane is survived by her two sisters, Geraldine Dickey of South Bend, Indiana and Jeanette Canter of Hereford, Arizona. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in St. Joseph Chapel at Holy Cross Village, where a visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Jane was a 1957 graduate of St. Joseph High School. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Medical Technology in 1972 and her Master's Degree in Health Care Administration in 1986 from Indiana University South Bend. Jane was a member of Christ the King Parish. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and bridge. She loved to sail with her husband, travel, and explore. Jane was a member of the Polonaise Club and Christ Child Society. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hospice Foundation. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019