Jane Katherine Strom
Aug. 9, 1962 - June 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jane K. Strom, 57, entered eternal rest June 19, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born August 9, 1962, she was the daughter of Thomas E. Overholser and Jacquelyn M. (Slott) Walsh. Her father preceded her in death.
On May 12, 1984, Jane married David Strom, who survives her. To their union, they were blessed with 4 wonderful children: Nick (Alison) Strom of Chicago, Neil Strom of Portage, MI and Katie and Anthony Strom, both of South Bend. Jane is also survived by her mother, Jacquelyn of South Bend; two sisters, Sue (Michael) Monahan of South Bend and Nancy (Michael) Deneen of South Bend; and five grandchildren, Jack, May, Declan, Charlotte, and Maia.
A devoted mother, Jane will always be remembered for her dedication to her children, family and faith. She was a strong-willed woman with a great sense of humor. Jane was ambitious in all her endeavors and lived life to its fullest. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially in her garden and at the beach. She formerly worked as a real estate agent in the South Bend area, and she most recently enjoyed employment at LOGAN. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Little Flower Catholic Church on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with visitation two hours prior. Masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to LOGAN Center.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.