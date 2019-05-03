Jane L. Martin



July 16, 1930 - May 1, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Jane L. Martin, 88, passed away at 4:45pm Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Med Center.



Jane was born on July 16, 1930 in Racine, WI to Herman and Verna (Harder) Kothe. She was employed by the St. Joseph County Health Department and Northwestern Mutual Life. On June 24, 1950 in Racine, WI she married Richard Martin who survives along with 2 daughters, Diane M. Beecher of Granger and Ellen C. Plaisted and husband Ron of Berwick, ME; a son, James L. Martin and wife Karla of South Bend, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; a sister, Karen Berger and brother, Orvile Kothe. Jane was preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings.



Jane was an accomplished China Painter, an avid traveler, especially cruises, and a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Shaya Mokfi and staff of SJRMC for all the care over the years.



Family and friends may gather from 9-10am Saturday, May 4, 2019 for visitation in the St. Joseph Chapel on the campus of Holy Cross College, 54515 State Road 933, Notre Dame, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. A luncheon will follow the burial services at the Andre House on the Holy Cross Campus. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brothers of the Holy Cross.