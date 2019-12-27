|
Jane Nagy
Feb. 23, 1934 - Dec. 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jane Nagy, born Beulah Jane Horner, died peacefully Monday, December 24, 2019 3:55 pm at Wellbrooke in South Bend, Indiana. She was surrounded by her family over the past weeks since Thanksgiving when both she and her husband Ernie became quite ill. She was 85 years old.
Born in Paoli, Indiana on February 23, 1934 to Vance and Beulah Horner, Jane started her life in the small town of Paoli in southern Indiana where she was extremely active and popular in school. She had two sisters, Gretchen and Hope who proceeded her in death. Her father served proudly in the military and her mother worked in various jobs in Paoli and was very active in the community.
After high school, Jane attended Indiana State University on a scholastic scholarship and studied business education. After graduating from college, Jane moved to South Bend Indiana to teach business at Adams High School where she met the love of her life, Ernie, on a blind date.
They were happily married for over 60 years. They had two children, Thomas and Nancy, and Thomas and his wife Julie gave them four beautiful granddaughters, Natalie (Trevor), Olivia, Camille and Julianne as well as a great granddaughter, Nealey Faith.
Jane has been very ill with Alzheimer's for many years. Despite the physical and emotional difficulty, she and Ernie lived at home together with only each other as caregivers. We all should hope to have a love affair like theirs. She will be terribly missed by her family and friends, but we know Ernie is waiting for her in heaven. They passed only 22 days apart.
Private services will be announced at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The https://www.alz.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019