Jane Parker



Jan. 4, 1947 - May 17, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Jane Parker, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 17.



Jane was born in Chelsea, MI, on January 4, 1947, to the late Thomas Moore and Alice (Foster) Moore. She is survived by her two sons, Patrick (Denise) Parker of Granger and Mike (Toni) Parker of Shipshewana, IN; daughter, Marcy (Bob) Nekvasil of South Bend, IN; five grandsons: Mitchell of Carmel, IN, Brian of North Hollywood, CA, Andrew of Niles, MI, Kyle (Miranda) of South Bend, IN, and Vincent of South Bend, IN, and seven great-grandchildren.



Jane worked for Associates Financial Services in Nashville, TN, South Bend, IN, and Dallas, TX. She retired in 2006 after 34 years. She loved spending time with her grandsons, great-grandchildren, and her many pets.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25 at Northway Church of Christ, 19525 Auten Road., South Bend, IN, from 1:00 - 3:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Pet Refuge of St. Joseph County, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN, in Jane's name. To send condolences to the family please visit www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary