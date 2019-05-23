Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Parker Obituary
Jane Parker

Jan. 4, 1947 - May 17, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jane Parker, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 17.

Jane was born in Chelsea, MI, on January 4, 1947, to the late Thomas Moore and Alice (Foster) Moore. She is survived by her two sons, Patrick (Denise) Parker of Granger and Mike (Toni) Parker of Shipshewana, IN; daughter, Marcy (Bob) Nekvasil of South Bend, IN; five grandsons: Mitchell of Carmel, IN, Brian of North Hollywood, CA, Andrew of Niles, MI, Kyle (Miranda) of South Bend, IN, and Vincent of South Bend, IN, and seven great-grandchildren.

Jane worked for Associates Financial Services in Nashville, TN, South Bend, IN, and Dallas, TX. She retired in 2006 after 34 years. She loved spending time with her grandsons, great-grandchildren, and her many pets.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25 at Northway Church of Christ, 19525 Auten Road., South Bend, IN, from 1:00 - 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Pet Refuge of St. Joseph County, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN, in Jane's name. To send condolences to the family please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.