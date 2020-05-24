Jane Pellouchoud



Feb. 20, 1945 - May 20, 2020



THREE OAKS, MI - Jane Pellouchoud, 75, died May 20, 2020, 9 months after being diagnosed with and gracefully coping with brain cancer. She was born February 20, 1945 in Massachusetts to Bert and Milton Cohen and spent her childhood in Newton, Massachusetts with her younger brother, Alan Cohen. She attended George Washington University and Boston University, and moved to Northern California where she participated in a communal living lifestyle.



Losing Jane, who was so emblematic of passion for life leaves a void in all of the lives she touched. Thank you Jane for showing us how rolls baked into rocks can be turned into sculptures and painted with watercolors, you knew how to rock-n-roll. Thank you for leading outside of the convention, how to walk around with bells on your feet and own it. Thank you for your friendship and opening the world up for all who wanted to participate. Thank you for your sense of adventure and humor. Thank you for your unabashed honesty, your fiery spirit, and for calling things the way you saw them. Thank you, Jane for the matriarchal love you had for your friends, community, and family. Thank you for loving: your three children, Babu Tree, Lily Padgett, and Gina Pellouchoud; your husband, Pat Pellouchoud; your brother, Alan Cohen; your sister-in-law, Betty Cotton; your grandchildren, Ylana and Miloh Padgett, Sophia and Anna Aires-Tree, and Karina, Julian and Simone Hamann; your children-in-law, Brett Padgett, Jenny Aires, and Pete Hamann, and the many chickens you sang to.



Jane wove her creative process into everything, creating deep connections with people everywhere she went. She helped build up the communities she touched throughout her life from her beginnings in Boston to Northern California to South Bend, Indiana to Three Oaks, Michigan. We knew her pottery and garlic scapes at the Three Oaks and South Bend Farmers Markets, her voice on the Ol Vinyl show on WRHC and open mics at the Acorn and Fiddler's Hearth, and her unconventional snacks at Belle Via Market and Cafe. Jane was a mainstay of the South Bend art and culture scene. She loved being at the beach everywhere she lived. Her fun and spontaneous spirit was kindred with the children and grandchildren around her. Jane knew how to live, dance, and dress in style from her hats to her socks. She was instrumental in sculpting the communities around her, as she did with her music, pottery, and gourds. Jane Pellouchoud put an artistic spin on the furnishings of everyday life, giving everyone young and old the freedom to live on their own terms.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store