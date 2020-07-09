1/1
Jane Sefton
Jane Sefton

Jan. 6, 1930 - July 4, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Jane E. Sefton, 90, passed away July 4, 2020 at the Center for Hospice Care. She was born January 6, 1930 in Chicago, IL to James & Margaret (Humphrey) White.

On July 11, 1970 in South Bend she married Wade E. Sefton; he preceded her in death on January 13, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents, 4 siblings, Betty Jean Allen, Jack White, Jim White, and Donnie White, and a daughter-in-law, Adele Holdeman.

Surviving are two daughters, Lynne Bradley and Brenda (James) Hlavacek; two sisters-in-law, Linda (Terry) Schmidt and Patsy Meyers, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jane worked at Uniroyal for about 20 years but most importantly she and Wade owned Ramona Cafe for over 20 years. She was a VFW Axillary member and a member of the Mishawaka Alumni Association. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, doing art projects, and hosting parties and annual family gatherings. She will be most remembered as being the glue that kept the family together.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the Center for Hospice Care.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
