Jane Sue Jantzi



Feb. 20, 1948 - April 11, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Jane Sue Jantzi, age 71, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN. She was born on February 20, 1948 in South Bend, IN to the late Murray Leroy Modlin and Lucille Fern (Eastridge) Modlin. On August 15, 1970 in South Bend, IN Jane married Donald Jantzi, who survives.



Along with her loving husband Donald, Jane is survived by two daughters, Erin (Aaron) Brown of Granger, IN and Lydia (Barry) Schillinger of Chatham, IL; and five grandchildren, Hayden Schillinger, Hally Schillinger, Samantha Brown, Gavin Brown, and Alyssa Brown. Jane is also survived by brothers, Carl Modlin of Mishawaka, Gary (Norma) Modlin of Grant, MI, and Guy (Carolyn) Modlin of Alma, MI; and two sisters-in-law, Sue Modlin of Mishawaka and Heather (Dan) Anderson of Ontario, Canada. Her brother, Murray Robert Modlin preceded her in death.



Jane graduated from LaVille High School. She attended Bethel College and Ivy Tech, and enjoyed her medical career as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Jane was a member of Northway Church of Christ, South Bend. She was a V.I.P. Police Volunteer with the South Bend Police Department. Jane was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.



Funeral Services for Jane will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN. Pastor Chuck Wotring of Northway Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will follow in Porter Rea Cemetery, North Liberty, IN, located in Potato Creek State Park. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 - 7:00 pm Sunday, April 14 in the funeral home.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019