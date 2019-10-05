|
Janet Abiney
Aug. 14, 1941 - Oct. 2, 2019
DOWAGIAC, MI - Janet Abiney, 78, of Dowagiac, MI passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Indian Lake Fire Department, 33104 M62 W, Dowagiac, MI 49047. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the or . Those wishing to share a memory of Janet online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Janet was born August 14, 1941 in Watervliet, MI to Warren and Maurine (Johnson) Smith. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1959. On May 26, 1962 she married Asa Abiney. Janet was a homemaker who kept a busy schedule caring for her family. Janet enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, and spending time with her Curves friends. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Janet is survived by her husband, Asa Abiney; daughters, Dixie (Russell) Tefs, Teri Abiney, and Corrina (David) Ottinger; six grandchildren, Jennifer Hutchins, Stephanie Humphreys, Tiffany Ottinger, Corey Ottinger, Chad Ottinger, and Stephanie Targget; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Warren (Fran) Smith; and cousin, Guss Anton. Janet was preceded in death by her parents and good friends, Nancy Regner and Judy Elam.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019