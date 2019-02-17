|
Janet D. Kendle
March 23, 1957 - Feb. 8, 2019
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Janet Diane Kendle, 61 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Feb. 8, 2019 at the Center for Hospice Care, South Bend, after a brief illness. She was born March 23, 1957 in South Bend and was adopted by Hubert and Ella (Lax) Groning; she has lived in the Edwardsburg area for several years. She did factory work in the R.V. Industry for many years. Janet served in the United States Army.
Janet was married to Dennis Leroy Kendle and he survives with two sons, Rex Kendle of Chattanooga, TN and Tyler Kendle of East Lansing, MI. She has a brother, Jack Groning in Washington.
Cremation has taken place. Family and friends may gather on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main St., Edwardsburg. At 3:00 PM the United States Army Honor Guard will play Taps and fold the American Flag.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019