Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
269 663-5345
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Kendle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet D. Kendle


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet D. Kendle Obituary
Janet D. Kendle

March 23, 1957 - Feb. 8, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Janet Diane Kendle, 61 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Feb. 8, 2019 at the Center for Hospice Care, South Bend, after a brief illness. She was born March 23, 1957 in South Bend and was adopted by Hubert and Ella (Lax) Groning; she has lived in the Edwardsburg area for several years. She did factory work in the R.V. Industry for many years. Janet served in the United States Army.

Janet was married to Dennis Leroy Kendle and he survives with two sons, Rex Kendle of Chattanooga, TN and Tyler Kendle of East Lansing, MI. She has a brother, Jack Groning in Washington.

Cremation has taken place. Family and friends may gather on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main St., Edwardsburg. At 3:00 PM the United States Army Honor Guard will play Taps and fold the American Flag.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.