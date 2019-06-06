Janet D. Radzikowski



March 12, 1968 - June 1, 2019



SOUTH BEND - Janet Deanne (Gillis) Radzikowski, 51, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Saturday, June 1, 2019.



Janet was born to the late John Delbert Sr. and Penelope May (Roorda) Gillis on March 12, 1968, in South Bend, Indiana.



Janet is survived by her husband, David Lee Radzikowski of South Bend. They were married for 22 years. From that union, came a son, Garrett; stepson, Grant (Rebecca); and three grandchildren, Lukas, Noah, and Hailey Radzikowski. Also surviving is her mother, Penelope Gillis; brothers, John Jr. (Lori), Jim, and Jeff Gillis; her mother-in-law, Phyllis Kruszewski; and a brother-in-law, Duane Radzikowski, Jr.



Janet's father John, her stepfather Henry Sr., and her father-in-law Duane Radzikowski, Sr. all preceded her in death.



Janet worked at the St. Joseph County Highway Dept. as an Administrative Assistant, the St. Joseph County Probate Court for both Judge Nemeth Sr. and Jr., at Pizza King in Roseland, and she was a 10-year member of 4H. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and ballet dancing, performing on stage and teaching.



The family would like to thank Janet's wonderful caregivers at Michiana Hematology Oncology and Dr. Bilal Ansari, the medical trials in Detroit and Indianapolis, and the Center for Hospice Care staff.



Please consider donations in Janet's name to: Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Tuesday, June 11, from 11am to 1pm, with service at 1pm, at McGann Hay Funerals-Cremations-Gatherings, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter the parking lot off Cherry Rd. The Rev. Don Neely will be officiating the service. Burial will immediately follow at Southlawn Cemetery. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 6, 2019