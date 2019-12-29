|
|
Janet E. Thompson
May 26, 1933 - Dec. 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Janet E. Thompson, 86, residing in South Bend, passed away at 6:45 pm Monday, December 23, 2019 in her home. She was born May 26, 1933 in Edwardsburg, MI to the late Clark Nelson and Betty (Grove) Kitchen.
Janet married Stanley Thompson, who preceded her in death on July 16, 2008. She was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Amy Thompson; two sons, Robert J. Richardson and Patrick A. Richardson; as well as two brothers, George N. Kitchen and Richard Kitchen. Janet is survived by two daughters, Christine Rifley and Jeanine (Lennie) Nissley; stepdaughter, Lynn Kitchen; son, Denis Michael (Paulette) Richardson; and stepson, Todd Thompson; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Janet enjoyed golfing, the arts, travelling, watching game shows, and family gatherings. She especially enjoyed having a large Eater egg hunt and hosting Christmas Eve. The family would like to thank Heatlhwin Specialized Care and Heart to Heart Hospice for their excellent care of Janet in her final days.
There will be no public services. The family will gather privately at a later date for a celebration of Janet's life. Private inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Janet may be donated to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Road, Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences may be left for the Thompson family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019