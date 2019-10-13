Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Gerstler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Gerstler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Gerstler Obituary
Janet Gerstler

March 24, 1944 - Sept. 22, 2019

NILES, MI - Janet E. Gerstler, 75, of Niles, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Spectrum Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

She was born on March 24, 1944 in Newport, Wales, United Kingdom to the late Reginald G. and Elsie A. (Dunning) Thomas.

Janet first attended Madonna College where she received her Bachelors in Education, and then received her Masters of Science in Education at IUSB. She taught special education for over twenty-three years, at both Eastside and Ballard Schools in Niles. Janet was passionate about the students she taught, referring to them often as “her kids”. Having a servant's heart led Janet to educate herself in sign language and interpret for the deaf in many different capacities. Janet was a member of the Niles Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Teacher's Society, holding several offices through the years including President of the society the last two years. Janet has enjoyed traveling and time spent reading. She is adored by those who called her Nanny and her children and grandchildren were her most cherished accomplishments.

On December 7, 1963 Janet wed the love of her lifetime, David P. Gerstler at a ceremony in Lincoln Park, Michigan. Together they raised a family, traveled together, and continued to fall deeper in love.

Janet is survived by her loving husband of fifty-six years, David P. Gerstler of Niles; her children, Denise (Nettie) Gerstler of Rocky Mount, Virginia, Michael (Cheryl) Gerstler of Atlanta, Georgia, and Dr. Steven (Marcie) Gerstler of Granger, Indiana; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; her brother, Reginald (Margo) Thomas of Poinciana, Florida; and her sister, Christine Bowman of Brimley, Michigan.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Janet's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home in Niles at 12:00 p.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior.

In keeping with Janet's love for children and her hard-fought battle with cancer, those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Janet are asked to consider , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memories and condolences may be left for her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now