Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Janet Helen Smith


Janet Helen Smith Obituary
Janet Helen Smith

Nov. 30, 1938 - May 16, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Janet Smith, 80, passed away on May 16, 2019. Jan was the 60-year wife of Bill Smith, the mother of Dina (Walter) Pintal, Timothy (Jill) Smith, and Bradley Smith, all of Plymouth, and sister to Sandra McCauley of Granger, IN and Lorry (Bill) Greco of Griffith, IN. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11:00 am at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home with Father John S. Korcsmar, CSC officiating. Burial will follow at New Oak Hill Cemetery. A complete obituary can be seen and condolences sent to the family through www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 19, 2019
