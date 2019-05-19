|
Janet Helen Smith
Nov. 30, 1938 - May 16, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Janet Smith, 80, passed away on May 16, 2019. Jan was the 60-year wife of Bill Smith, the mother of Dina (Walter) Pintal, Timothy (Jill) Smith, and Bradley Smith, all of Plymouth, and sister to Sandra McCauley of Granger, IN and Lorry (Bill) Greco of Griffith, IN. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11:00 am at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home with Father John S. Korcsmar, CSC officiating. Burial will follow at New Oak Hill Cemetery. A complete obituary can be seen and condolences sent to the family through www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 19, 2019