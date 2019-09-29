|
Janet Jolliff
Nov. 02, 1938 - Sept. 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Janet H. Jolliff, 80, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home
Janet was born on November 2, 1938 in South Bend to the late Robert MacQuire and Helen (Wilder) Millage. The joy of her life was spending time with family and friends. She was known as a “people person” and always enjoyed meeting friends for lunch and dinner. Janet enjoyed cooking and was an avid reader, reading over 1000 books on her Kindle E-Reader. She also enjoyed traveling to her timeshare at Orange Lake in Orlando, Florida each year, and going to Disney World.
On December 8, 1956 in South Bend, she was united in marriage to William L. Phebus. They were married for 30 years before his death in January 1987. On November 26, 1988 in South Bend, she married Robert D. Jolliff, who has also preceded her in death on August 27, 2012. They were married for 23 years.
William and Janet were blessed with five children: their son, Robert Phebus, who has preceded in death on May 9, 2013, and Robert's three children, Heather (Brent) Plummer; their two children Mason and Ryan; Tony Phebus, and his three children Cassidy, Austin, and McKenzie; and Chad Phebus. Their son, Dennis (Terry) Phebus of Osceola, IN; and their two children, Scott Phebus, and his sons, Gavin and Braxton; and Ryan Phebus, and his fiance, Elle Carpenter.
Their son, Jeffery Phebus, of Arlington, WA and his daughter, Samantha Phebus; and Samantha's three children, Marquis, Anaiah, and Rosie Thomas.
Their daughter, Rebecaa Phebus of South Bend, IN, and her three children, Alicia White, and her three children, Noriah, Norae, and Navada Dickens; Kayla White, and her child, Ja'Nylaa Blount; and Shamika Lyttle, and her child, La'Mayah James.
Their daughter, Kimberly (William) Rutt have both preceded them in death. Kimberly had two children, Melissa (Lonnie) Williams, and their daughter, Courtney Ringenberg; and Corey (Stephanie) Ringenberg, and their two children, Bryce and Blake.
Janet was also preceded in death by her brother, James MacQuire, in 2013. James' son, Jerry MacQuire of Orlando, FL survives.
Janet is also survived by three step-children, Lori White, Karma Lawecki, and Marla Joliff; four step grandchildren; and 6 step great-grandchildren; her step-son, Robert A. (Vickie) Jolliff has preceded in her in death.
A graveside service will be held on October 5, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park with a Celebration of Life luncheon (featuring Janet's favorite Polish Style Dinner from the Skillet) at 1:00 pm at DeAmicis Club, 302 West 11th St, Mishawaka, IN 46561. Palmer Funeral Home River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019