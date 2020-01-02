Home

Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
219 362-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
South Bend, IN
View Map
Janet Louise Yoder


1941 - 2019
Janet Louise Yoder Obituary
Janet Louise Yoder

July 13, 1941 - Dec. 29, 2019

LAKEVILLE, IN - Janet Yoder, 78, of Lakeville, IN, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN.

Born July 13, 1941 in La Porte, Indiana, she is the daughter of Albert Prestin and Marguerite (Buss) Prestin.

Janet was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church-South Bend, where she was a lector and was always available to serve dinners. Growing up in the Rolling Prairie area, Janet enjoyed gardening, flowers, and knew the location of every flower shop in town. She loved to travel; in fact, she lived in the Philippines and Germany for a time. She spent her winter months in Florida enjoying the abundant sunshine. Janet had a passion for baking, loved shoes, and was active with the antique rug hooking guild.

On August 20, 2001, in The Cayman Islands, she married Larry Yoder, who survives. Janet was married to Richard “Lou” Carter on July 13, 1963, who is deceased.

She is also survived by her three daughters, Andrea (Brian) Rudolph, Angela Hamilton, and Annelise (Kelly) Bello; two stepsons, Chuck (Margaret) Yoder and Tony (Tanya) Yoder; three stepdaughters, Meria Drews, Shelly (Dave) Buck, and Chris (Mark) Bloom; sister, Jenice (George-deceased) Senne; sister-in-law, Diane Prestin (Jerry-deceased); six grandchildren, Heather, T.J., Tara, Hannah, Aaron, and Carter, and two great-grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jerry Prestin.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN where the family will receive friends Thursday, January 2 from 3-7 pm (CST). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthews Catholic Church in South Bend on Friday, January 3 at 11 am (EST), with Father Terry Fisher officiating. Cremation will follow with a private inurnment to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, you can donate to St. Matthews Church, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend, IN 46613 or , South Bend Chapter, 535 West Edison Road, South Bend, IN 46601.

Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 2, 2020
