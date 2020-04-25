|
Janet Marie Lowe
Oct. 18, 1942 - April 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Janet Lowe, 77, passed away at home Monday, April 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Janet was born October 18, 1942 in South Bend to the late Thomas and Alice (Stachowiak) Genchoff. On April 20, 1963, Janet married the love of her life, William Brooks Lowe, who preceded her in death in 1996. Janet was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty L. Stone; stepfather, David Michaud; and nephew, Lenny (Patti) Genchoff.
Left to cherish the memory of Janet include her children, Donna (Chris) Thielka and Billy Lowe; sister, Nancy Rozmarynowski; nieces, Pam Hayton and Stacy Kissinger, great-nieces and nephews, and 2 great-great-nieces.
Janet worked at St. Mary's in her younger years. After raising her family, she went to work at Hamilton Grove and Crowe Chizek. Janet enjoyed going to the casino, bingo, and playing cards. She loved taking walks, crafts, and garage sales. Her ultimate joy was spending time with her family. Janet had a comforting soul; she would help anyone, whether giving advice, hugs, or support to whomever needed it. She was known as “Mamma” and loved by many people.
Due to current health risks, private services are being held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 25, 2020