Janet O'Blenis



Oct. 30, 1943 - Feb. 21, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Janet O'Blenis, 75, of South Bend, passed away February 21, 2019 with family by her side.



She was born to the late Edward and Rita Fogarty, October 30, 1943, in Troy New York. Janet graduated from John Adams High School in 1961.



She married Donald O'Blenis in 1979, and they lived in South Bend. Janet is survived by Don, her husband and two children, Kim Lambert of Indianapolis and Kelly Chamness (husband Brad) of South Bend. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Janiece Soper of Carmel, Indiana, Garrett Gaston T.Sgt United States Air Force, and Justin Scheetz of South Bend; and two great-grandchildren, Kaedence and Baize of Carmel. She is preceded in death by her twin sister, Janis; and her sister, Geri. And she is survived by her brothers, Ned, Mike, and Jim; and her sisters, Chris and Peggy.



She was proud to work with the members of the Roofers Union Local 23 for over twenty years and enjoyed her work at North Liberty Elementary for ten years. Janet is finally once again with her “womb mate” and beloved sister.



The viewing and burial will be a private family ceremony. A Celebration of Life will take place at the VFW Post #1954, North Liberty, Indiana on Friday, March 8 at 1pm. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family.



The family requests that donations be made in her name in support of the Alzheimer's Research at in lieu of sending flowers. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary