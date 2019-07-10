Janet Scholtes



May 2, 1930 - June 30, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Janet D. Scholtes, 89, of Mishawaka, died on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her residence.



Janet was born on May 2, 1930 in Chicago, IL to the late Lincoln and Irma (Atkins) Sollitt. Also preceding her in death were a daughter, Anne Patricia Scholtes Pucheta, a grandson, Carlos Pucheta, and a sister, Patricia Denny.



As Janet Sollitt, she married Richard W. Scholtes on November 27, 1954 in Elkhart. Richard died on September 29, 2016. Surviving are two sons, John L. (Rebecca) Scholtes of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI and David R. (Colleen) Scholtes of Granger, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



Janet graduated from Elkhart High School in 1948 and attended DePauw University before graduating from Northwestern University in 1953. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, the St. Joseph County chapter of the United Nations Association, was a member of the Harris Township Advisory Board, serving as the vice chairman as well as a precinct committeeman. She was also a 4-H horse and pony leader. Janet was a member and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church and was actively involved with several organizations including the Family and Children's Center in Mishawaka where she served as board president, Reins of Life, where she was a founding member and also served as president, and was a volunteer with the council of church's work with migrant workers. Janet was recognized for her hard work by receiving the Women's Fest Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Service.



Private family graveside services will be held in Rice Cemetery. Memorial Services for Janet will be held on Friday, July 12 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart with the Rev. Alan Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following services. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



The family would also like to extend a special “Thank You” to Nola, Heather, the Waterford staff, and Hospice Care of Mishawaka.



Memorial contributions in memory of Janet may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church; Reins of Life, 55200 Quince Rd., South Bend, IN 46619; or Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County, 402 E. South St., South Bend, IN 46601. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 10, 2019