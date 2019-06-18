Janet Vandervoort



Sept. 14, 1929 - June 15, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Janet Vandervoort, 89, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away peacefully from a long illness on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The Hearth at Juday Creek, Granger, IN. Janet was born on September 14, 1929 in Berrien County, Michigan, to Harold and Marion (Stone) Lyon, both of whom preceded her in death.



Janet is survived by her husband, John, the love of her life for 68 years; her three daughters, Suzanne (Pat) Ruszkowski, Nancy (John) Brugh, and Terri (John) Sweeney; grandchildren, Tonya (Eric) Hardisty, Nicole (Andrew) Place, Matthew (Brittany) Ruszkowski, Tony (Amy) Ganser, Ryan (Jenny) Ganser, Sean (Somer) Ganser, Christine Sweeney, Andrew (Trish) Ruszkowski, Alison Sweeney, and Louis (Sarah) Ruszkowski; seventeen great-grandchildren; and sister, Joan Hines. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Lyon.



Janet was a devoted wife and mother, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was always doing for others in their time of need. Janet received her associate's degree from Western Michigan University. She devoted over fifteen years doing volunteer work at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Service Guild, and LOGAN Center. She was an active member of St. Anthony Parish and Queen of Peace. Previously employed by the University of Notre Dame and South Bend Hardware, Janet enjoyed her retirement years traveling the world with her husband John, and spending the winter months in Florida. Janet enjoyed sewing, crafts, watching sunsets, and playing bridge.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, June 20 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN, where a Rosary will be prayed at 4:45pm. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am on Friday at the church prior to Mass.



Memorial contributions may be donated to Alzheimer's & Dementia Association of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617, or to Harbor Light Hospice, 1820 E. Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Online condolences may be left for the Vandervoort family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary