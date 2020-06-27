Janette Lucille
McCollum
March 9, 1923 - June 25, 2020
NEW CARLISLE , IN - Janette Lucille McCollum, 97, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1923 in Three Oaks, Michigan to the late Paul and Blanche (Heckahtorn) Schaber. On June 28, 1945 she married Cecil McCollum who preceded her in death on February 3, 1983. Janette was also predeceased by three grandchildren, Fredrick Hudson, Chad McCollum, and Michael McCollum, two sisters, and two brothers. She is survived by five daughters: Karen Dewey of Niles, Michigan, Mary Hayes of LaPorte, Indiana, Karol Wright of New Carlisle, Indiana, Kathryn (John) McCollum of New Carlisle, Indiana, and Paula Mullet of Des Ark, Arkansas, one son, Peter McCollum of South Bend, Indiana, eleven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Janette was a Navy World War II Veteran. She trained at Hunter College in New York. She was later shipped out to Pasco, Washington where she repaired airplanes. She was a member of the Tops organization, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing golf, softball, and bowled. She was very proud of her hole in 1 at Valley Hill Golf Course. Janette loved the Chicago Cubs.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home New Carlisle, 201 S. Filbert St., New Carlisle from 1:00 until 3:00 pm EST. A Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm EST in the funeral home. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask if attending the visitation or funeral service. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Janette's honor to Chicago Trail Village. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.