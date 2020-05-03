Janette Mickels
1930 - 2020
Janette Mickels

July 28, 1930 - April 29, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - A Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka, with burial following at Fairview Cemetery. Janette's complete obituary is available on the website of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka
Burial
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
