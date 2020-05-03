Janette Mickels
July 28, 1930 - April 29, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - A Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka, with burial following at Fairview Cemetery. Janette's complete obituary is available on the website of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
July 28, 1930 - April 29, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - A Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church in Mishawaka, with burial following at Fairview Cemetery. Janette's complete obituary is available on the website of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.