Janice Ameling
Feb. 2, 1951 - Nov. 17, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Janice M. Ameling, 68, passed away November 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born February 2, 1951 in South Bend, IN to the late Richard Ameling and Norma Tinkey (Tribbey).
Surviving are 3 daughters, Sonja (Rodney) Gould, April Dunn, and Tiffany Ameling; 8 grandchildren, Amber, Emilee, Alex, Cheyenne, Dakota, Joey, Dalton, and Preston; and 2 great-grandchildren, Chloe and Aubrey. Also surviving is a companion of 30 years, Herbert “Chip” O'Hara; 7 siblings, Mike (Cathy) Ameling, Sharon (Dennis) Ingles, Cathy (Paul) Davis, Bruce Tinkey, Tracy Tinkey, Jeffrey (Kandi) Tinkey, and Denise Alsobrooks, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Janice worked at Thermoplastics for many years and a few side jobs as well to make ends meet as a single mother. In her spare time she enjoyed doing puzzles and playing shuffleboard, but her greatest joy was being with her family.
Per her wishes cremation will take place and a private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the America .
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019