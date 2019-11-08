|
|
Janice Ann Freet
May 19, 1940 - Nov. 6, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Janice Freet, 79, passed away on Wed., Nov. 6, 2019. Janice was born on May 19, 1940 in Sturgis, MI to the late Harley and Edith (Kirkpatrick) Poyser. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Freet, two sisters, and one brother. Surviving are her children, Debra (Jim) Guthrie and Donald “Butch” (Sandy) Freet, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four siblings. A Graveside service will be on Saturday, November 9 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Hahn Funeral Home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019