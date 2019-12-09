|
|
Janice Ann Wlodarek Taylor
Sept. 4, 1942 - Nov. 28, 2019
NORTHVILLE, NY - Janice Ann Wlodarek Taylor passed away peacefully and as she wanted: without pain or fear, with dignity, and with reaching her 56th wedding anniversary, on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019. Jennifer's family visited Janice to celebrate Thanksgiving and her anniversary; Janice got hugs and kisses from her daughter, Jennifer and grandchildren Edie and Phoebe, from son-in-law Nick Lindabury and husband Skip, and anointment and last rites by Father Jun. Jennifer and Skip were together by Janice's side - Skip was privileged to be holding Jan's hand - as she passed.
Janice was born in South Bend, Indiana on September 4, 1942 to Mathew Jacob Wlodarek and Lillian Joan Kolczynski Wlodarek.
She has left to cherish her memory her daughter, Jennifer Taylor; son-in-law, Nick Lindabury; and granddaughters, Edith and Phoebe Lindabury of Fayetteville, NY; her husband, Warren Taylor (“Skip”) of Northville; Jan's cousin, Rita Stancati of South Bend and Rita's family; her Swiss son, Pierre Horner; and many very good friends.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 501 Bridge Street, Northville, NY 12134, with Fr. Jun Segura as Celebrant.
A full beautiful memoir can be read and acknowledged at www.northvillefuneralservice.com. Anyone who wishes to receive a hard copy of the memoir, please contact Skip, [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Janice Taylor to support pancreatic cancer research and patient care to: Attn: Angelle M. Kettlewell, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445, Memo line: Dr. Cleary's Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 9, 2019