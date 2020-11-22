Janice E. Straw
Sept. 15, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - Janice Elizabeth Angelbeck Straw went to be with her Lord Jesus on November 19, 2020 at the age of 91. She passed away at the home of her daughter, Kathryn Olson from complications due to Alzheimer's Disease. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas; son, Jeffrey; and son-in-law, Gregory Olson. Jani is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Olson; son, Andrew Straw (and his wife Judy); grandchildren, Drew Olson, Abby Olson Brown (and her husband Jason), Laura Straw Byington (and her husband Matt), Allison Straw, Rebecca Straw (and her fiancée Chris), and Scott Straw; and her great-grandchildren, JJ, Alexandra, and Everleigh. Jan graduated from Hampstead High School on Long Island and from St. Lawrence University in upstate New York. Jan and Doug raised their three children while living in Chenango Bridge, NY and Old Tappan, NJ. After becoming empty nesters, they followed Doug's job to Charlotte, North Carolina. When Jan's health began to decline, she moved to a senior living community near South Bend (IN) to be close to her daughter Kathy. She was a devoted wife and mother who encouraged and nurtured the whole family. Jan enjoyed gardening, playing cards, especially Bridge and Pinochle, reading novels, and working crossword puzzles. She was a regular and active church member, especially at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Old Tappan and Living Saviour Lutheran Church in Charlotte. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:00 Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN. The family will receive friends from 10-11am Wednesday in the church. The Mass will be live-streamed on both StPius.net
and facebook.com/StPiusGranger
. Jan will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Matthews, NC. Arrangements through Palmer Funeral Homes-Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN and McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC. To share a remembrance of Jan or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.