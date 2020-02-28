Home

Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
3855 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN 37218
615-244-4755
Janice George-Miller

Oct. 21, 1948 - Feb. 21, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN -

Janice George-Miller, 71, of Nashville, TN passed away February 21, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. She is survived by sons Kenton (Carmen) Miller and Andre (Jennifer) Miller; sisters Dorothy Elis and Jimmie Bush and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing is today, February 28, 12-6 pm at Terrell Broady Funeral Home, 3855 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218. Funeral is Saturday, February 29, 10 am, at New Covenant Baptist Church, 2597 Whites Creek Pk., Nashville.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020
