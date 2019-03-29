Home

Janice Marie Hagood

Janice Marie Hagood Obituary
Janice Marie Hagood

Jan. 6, 1947 - March 27, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Janice M. Hagood, 72, passed away after an extended illness on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Center for Hospice Care in South Bend, IN. She was born on January 6, 1947 in South Bend to Harry and Isabel Miller, both of whom preceded her in death. Janice was married to William David Hagood, Sr., who also preceded her in death on June 23, 2010.

Janice is survived by her children, Jeannette Hagood-Troutman, Karie Madaras, Wendy (Jimmy) Kuhl, and William Hagood, Jr.; seven grandchildren, John Gordon, Andrew Troutman, Codye Hagood, Kallie Kuhl, Brandon Kuhl, Connor Keltz, and Jordan Keltz; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Janice was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Shinholt, as well as her brother, Larry Miller.

Janice graduated from Clay High School in 1965 and started a family. She went to work later at South Bend Plastics and then B & B Molders, working most of her career in plastic molding factories. Janice was a strong and caring woman who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed Lake Michigan and her grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life gathering for Janice will be held from 2:00-4:00pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN.

Contributions in memory of Janice may be made to , 615 N. Alabama, Suite 430, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Online condolences may be left for the Hagood family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019
