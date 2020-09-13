Janice Marie Zell
Jan. 23, 1948 - Sept. 10, 2020
NEW CARLISLE, IN -
Janice Marie Zell, 72, of New Carlisle, Indiana passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1948 in South Bend, to the late Chester and Lucille (Kopinski) Janowczyk. On April 29, 1972, she married Alexander Paul Zell, who preceded her in death on September 30, 2007. Janice is survived by one brother, Charles (Jeanne) Janowczyk of New Carlisle; her mother-in-law, Irene Zilkowski of New Carlisle; one niece, Sara Janowczyk of Florida; and one nephew, Mark Janowczyk of Mishawka. She worked for many years at the South Bend Community School Corporation. Janice enjoyed spending time with her family, going to breakfast, and watching Notre Dame sports. A graveside service will take place at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Casimir Catholic Church in Janice's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com
.