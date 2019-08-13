Home

Janis Kryszczuk


1944 - 2019
Janis Kryszczuk Obituary
Janis Kryszczuk

Nov. 14, 1944 - Aug. 11, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Janis Kryszczuk, 74, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Briarcliff Healthcare and Rehabilitation in South Bend, following an illness. She was born on November 14, 1944 to the late William and Anna (Goble) Marcum in New Castle, IN, and has lived in South Bend since 1967. On April 15, 1967, as Janis Marcum, she married Ziggie Kryszczuk in South Bend IN. Janis is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Ziggie Kryszczuk of South Bend, IN; her daughter, Laura Popielski of South Bend, IN; a grandson, Thomas Popielski of South Bend, IN; and one brother, Kenneth Marcum of New Castle, IN. A Memorial Visitation will be from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice Foundation, Supporting Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019
