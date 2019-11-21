|
|
Janis M. Westlake
Aug. 23, 1933 - Nov. 18, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Janis M. Westlake, 86, of Greencroft Drive, Goshen, formerly of Elkhart, Indiana passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Syracuse, Indiana on August 23, 1933 to Glen and Thelma (Darr) Weimer both of whom preceded her in death. First, she married George Sheffield and then William Westlake; both preceded her in death. Janis was a Registered Nurse, graduating from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Nursing Supervisor at Elkhart General Hospital until her retirement and then moved with her husband Bill to Shoals, Indiana. After Bill passed away in 2016, Janis relocated to Goshen, Indiana to be closer to her two daughters, Sue Ann (Mark) Sheffield-Warner of Osceola and Sherri Sheffield-Westlake of Elkhart, Indiana. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Adam (Amy) Warner, Geoffrey (Bethany) Warner, Kyle (Stevie) Westlake, and Joshua Westlake; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Keira, and Skyler. Her sister, Darlene Kurtz of Elkhart, Indiana also survives with several nieces and a nephew along with many distant relatives. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Jo Savidge in 2016 and a brother, Gary Lee Weimer in 1982. Funeral services for Janis will be held at 11:00am on Monday at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana, November 25, 2019. Friends will be received from 4:00pm until 7:00pm Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana and also one hour prior to the Funeral service on Monday at the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Paul Anderson. Burial will take place at South Union Cemetery in Nappanee, Indiana. The family has requested that memorial contributions be given to the American Kidney Fund at Kidneyfund.org.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019