Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
313 East Ohio Street
South Bend, IN
View Map
Jannie Graham


1940 - 2020
Jannie Graham Obituary
Jannie Graham

Sep. 17, 1940 - Feb. 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Jannie L. Graham departed this life at 9:41 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Jannie was born in Okolona, Mississippi on September 17, 1940 to Jettie and Bettie (Gates) Gunn. Jannie graduated from Washington high School. On July 16, 1962 she married James Graham. To this union two children were born, Victoria (Leroy Lloyd) Johnson and Angela Trotter.

Jannie worked for Martin's Supermarket for 27 years as the Seafood Manager at the Western Avenue location. Her love for God and family was shown daily. Her endearing smile would light up a room. Jannie will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Jettie and Bettie Gunn, her husband, James Graham, brothers, Clifford Bowens, Mozell Bowens, James Gunn and Alonzo Gunn.

Jannie is survived by her two daughters Victoria and Angela, her sister Doris Gunn, Sisters-in-Law, Josie Graham, Wauline Graham, Annie Moore and Janet Bowens along with a host of other family and friends.

Viewing takes place Friday February 28, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary from 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service takes place at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday February 29, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 313 East Ohio Street, South Bend, IN.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our webpage to view full obituary: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020
