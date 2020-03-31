|
Jannie S. Moore
May 5, 1932 - March 28, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - My mom Jannie Moore passed away at 1 pm Saturday, March 28 at the Hearth at Juday Creek from respiratory failure. My mom was born at home in Decatur, Alabama, on May 5, 1932 to Elmer and Edith Sharp, both deceased. She grew up on a farm and learned the value of hard work and perseverance. She married my Dad, Harold G. Moore on March 15, 1952 in Mississippi and moved to Mishawaka shortly afterwards. My dad passed away on April 13, 1994. My mom was blessed with two boys, Dale (Kristine) Moore of Granger, IN and Gregory Moore, who passed away on October 15, 2015. She is also survived by her loving sister, JoAnn (Ted) Grantland of Priceville, AL. The absolute love and joy of her life were her twin grandsons, Ryan (Rebecca Miller) Moore of Mishawaka and Stephen (Ally) Moore of Goshen, IN. There was nothing that her grandsons wanted or needed that grandma Moore didn't get for them. The same was true for her sons. My mom went without many things that she needed to make certain that we were well cared for.
My mom was an active member of Twin City Baptist Church for 45 years and raised my brother and me in a Christian home. I owe my strong Christian beliefs to my mom, for which I will always be thankful. My mom will always be known as the ultimate cook and especially baker. She made cheesecakes and baklava that was second to none. She was always in the kitchen cooking the best desserts to give away. Many people in Mishawaka owe their expanded waist lines to my mom!
Due to the coronavirus, services will be limited to immediate family. There will be a private burial at Fairview Cemetery and a Celebration of Life at a later date. Thank you Bob and Gert Hanson and Fred and Joan Maygars for all of the help that you gave to my mom and brother over the years. There is a special place in Heaven for you.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020