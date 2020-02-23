Home

Jason A. Ensign

Jason A. Ensign Obituary
Jason A. Ensign

Nov. 3, 1956 - Feb. 17, 2020

NILES, MI - Jason A.

Ensign, 63, of Niles, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, unexpectedly but of natural causes, at his home.

He was born on November 3, 1956, in Coldwater, Michigan to the late; Arthur B. and Marie E. (Cole) Ensign. Jason graduated from Niles High School in 1975. He went to work at NCP Coatings, INC. in Niles, working as a Quality Control Manager with forty-five years of employment.

Jason loved his family; he especially treasured spending time with his nieces and nephews. In his free time, Jason could often be found hanging out with his longtime friends; golfing, bowling, fishing, or playing Euchre.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Arthur and Marie Ensign.

Jason is survived by his sisters; Cyndy (Barry) Hanchett of Brevard, North Carolina; Dee (Jim) Forney of New Carlisle, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Nat (Tibby) Hannewyk, Ben (Christie) Hannewyk , Christi (David) Hurst, and Lyndee Hanchett; five great-nieces and three great-nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jason's memory to the , 300 S Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606.

A time of visitation will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM. He will be laid to at Mission Hills Memorial Garden, on Thursday.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services. www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
