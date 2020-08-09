1/1
Jason Lee Biller
1975 - 2020
Jason Lee Biller

April 10, 1975 - August 6, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Jason Biller, 45, passed away on August 6, 2020.

Jason was born in South Korea to Kent G. and Diane (Williamson) Biller.

Surviving are his parents; his fiance, Donna Levernier; daughter, Jessica Biller of Massachusetts; son, Tyler Biller of Massachusetts; brothers, Tyson Biller of Ft. Wayne and Robert (Kathryn) Biller of Michigan City; and grandfather, Eugene Williamson.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. A Memorial service will be held immediately following at Hahn Funeral Home with Pastor Will Deeds officiating.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital or to the family to help offset expenses.

To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
AUG
10
Memorial service
Hahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
