Jason Lee Biller
April 10, 1975 - August 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Jason Biller, 45, passed away on August 6, 2020.
Jason was born in South Korea to Kent G. and Diane (Williamson) Biller.
Surviving are his parents; his fiance, Donna Levernier; daughter, Jessica Biller of Massachusetts; son, Tyler Biller of Massachusetts; brothers, Tyson Biller of Ft. Wayne and Robert (Kathryn) Biller of Michigan City; and grandfather, Eugene Williamson.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. A Memorial service will be held immediately following at Hahn Funeral Home with Pastor Will Deeds officiating.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital or to the family to help offset expenses.
To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com
.